Zamfara commences community policing  in Gummi

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Community policing in Zamfara state as envisaged by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle, has commenced in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police inaugurated the local government community policing Advisory committee with 8 members in Gummi Local Government area of the state.

The eight (8) member Committee was inaugurated as part of the strategies adopted by the Inspector General of Police to employ an all inclusive mechanism in addressing the security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner of Police,U sman Nagogo launched the Local Government Community Policing Advisory Committee at the Emir’s Palace in Gummi town of the state.

Zamfara State was one of the first to inaugurate the state Community Policing Advisory Committee on the 25th March, 2020 by Governor Matawalle.

The Emir of Gummi , Justice Lawal Hassan Gummi,had expressed delight for choosing his emirate to be the first area to launch the Committee.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police for the initiative and promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Emir of Gummi Justice Lawal Hassan, Commissioner for security and Home affairs,Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Representative of State Director Security (DSS), among others.

The programme will be replicated in other Local Government Areas in the state.

