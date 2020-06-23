You’ve failed in protecting Deltans, NUJ lampoons Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ughelli Correspondents chapter, Delta State, has taken a swipe at the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration and accused the governor of failing to address the growing insecurity in the state.

The chapter also, condemned the shutting down of major wards in the Ughelli Central Hospital in Ughelli North local government area of the state over COVID-19 scare, adding that the actions by the management of the hospital in the past few days, has contributed to the death of tens of Deltans residing in and around Ughelli metropolises due to their inability to access basic medicare in the hospital.

ALSO READ: ICPC uncovers massive N250m fraud in UDUTH

The journalists in a statement yesterday by its acting chairman, Chief Sunday Apah, expressed great displeasure of the actions of the hospital management stating that during the weekend, a Point Of Sale, POS operator who was shot at Ekuigbo-Ughelli, died as a result of excessive bleeding owing to his inability to secure medical attention as he was rejected in the private hospital he was rushed to due to the closure of the Ughelli Central Hospital.

The statement reads: “We are not against the pro-activeness of the Delta State government in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus in the state, but the actions of the government seem to be hasty in making certain decisions.

“This is because issues of health challenges are not things that could be postponed as any little sickness can kill if not diagnosed and treated on time. It must also be noted that many of these persons being denied medicare are subscribers of the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme, and are still paying their subscriptions till date despite the COVID-19 scare as its being deducted from source.”

On insecurity in the state, the statement reads: “Congress also berated the Delta State Government for her failure to address the growing insecurity in the state despite several boast it has made in recent times and call on the state government to be up and doing in fulfilling its primary democratic responsibilities to citizens of the state which is the security of lives and properties.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: