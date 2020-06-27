You’re free to get refund or deposit for 2021 hajj, Kano tells Pilgrims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) on Thursday said it was ready to refund all monies paid by

intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj pilgrimage, adding that they are also at liberty to book ahead of the 2021 pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba, made this known while speaking with newsmen in the State yesterday.

Recall that the Government of Saudi Arabia recently said that no pilgrims travelling from other countries would participate in the 2020 Hajj due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Muslims of any nationality residing in Saudi Arabia would be permitted to participate in the Hajj and that participant must be under 65 years and will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in Mecca.

Abba said, “Intending pilgrims who would want their money refunded would get it and none would lose a kobo.

“Similarly, for those who would be interested to book for the 2021 Hajj could leave their money with the board,” the Executive Secretary, Abba however stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: