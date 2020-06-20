‘Your journey to PDP is an act of God’ ― Secondus tells Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has charged Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to see his entry into the PDP as an act of God.

Secondus told the governor that he would soon realize that he did not make mistake in his decision, saying the PDP is a party of “responsible people who respect and appreciate intellect and work by the rules and constitution of the party.

“There is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who knows God and here in PDP, we are guided by this fact.”

The National Chairman who received the new member at the National Working Committee, NWC meeting at the party’s legacy House campaign office in Maitama Abuja announced to him that before his arrival, they deliberated and approved his application for waiver for him and his deputy.

Prince Secondus said that as a party that is guided by rules, the application came from his ward in Edo state and was recommended and endorsed by the other various organs of the party in the state.

A statement from the National Chairman’s media office quoted Secondus as telling the governor that by the waiver, he and his deputy can vote and be voted for in the party.

In his remarks after receiving the waiver, Governor Obaseki thanked God for providing him the opportunity saying that he is happy to have made the decision.

“From what I saw in Benin City today after I joined this party, the increased goodwill, the excitement of the people from all works of life from their balcony, I told myself no wonder…?

“What I have seen here is a far cry from the confusion and commotion from the other side and that left me to wonder Why I didn’t have this opportunity before now

“When I met the national chairman Prince Secondus, I was shocked at his humility and unassuming dispositions, how he told me he would consult because the decision will come from the people not him, but where I am coming from, the other side, it wasn’t so.”

Governor Obaseki assured the PDP leaders of his full cooperation. “What I am bringing, is freshness, I am going to lead a campaign at all levels to enhance the membership of this party in the state.”

The governor told the party leaders that the challenge ahead for the country is worrisome following the effect of COVID-19 that has disrupted the socio-political and economic life of the world.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy with the obvious fall in oil revenue which our economy depends on but I want to assure you that with me you have an equipped person with the energy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

