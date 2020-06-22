Your dreams are spiritual weapons, don’t trivialize them – Prophet Fufeyin

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder and Senior Pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, usually referred to as the Billionaire Prophet, has charged Nigerians to pay attention to their dreams, stressing that dreams remains a spiritual weapon to overcome mounting challenges.

In a sermon yesterday, the Prophet said: “Everyone dreams. Dreams are God’s avenue to prepare you for significant occasions, and exponential shifts.”

Prophet Fufeyin, who believes strongly in the potency and efficacy of dreams, said his church has anchored a special programme tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS)”, disclosing that it would better guide children of God on the interpretations of their dreams, as it is essential to solving spiritual quagmires.

Fufeyin urges people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious affiliations or denominations, to take their dreams very seriously as things only manifest physically when they have been concluded spiritually,

“Kings, Queens, and people of great societal status do not joke with their dreams because they understand it’s non-negotiable importance to humanity. It is important to dream but more importantly, clarity is of great necessity if anything good must come out of your dreams. Dream interpretations gives proper direction to your prayers because once the cause of a problem is known the solution is not far; this is why it is even more imperative to seek prophetic interpretations and solutions to your dreams.

One cannot afford to trivialize dreams anymore because they can also be utilized by the devil, to manipulate the future if not fully understood,” he stated.

According to him, it has been realized that all dreams are significant, and that God has blessed a few men with the Josephic ability to interpret dreams and proffer effective, spirit-given solutions.

Fufeyin added that the “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions, DIS” programme, which has been in existence for years was necessary and directed towards, impacting and transforming millions of lives across the globe.

“Tis programme has changed the lackadaisical attitude of many believers towards their dreams.

“Pay more attention to your dreams, and connect with the power-packed program, for life changing interpretations and spiritual results!

“Also, feel free to reach out to the Joseph of this generation, a man who God has heavily graced and gifted with the ministry of dream interpretations and solutions,” he stated.

