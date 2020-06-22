Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The All Progressive Congress in Ondo state has described the insistence of the incumbent deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, that he would not resign his position after defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as vexatious.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin in a statement in Akure said the party was taken aback by the statement by the deputy governor.

“The State Working Committee is taken aback by a reported statement credited to Hon. Ajayi that he would remain the Deputy Governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit. This statement is vexatious.

” lt is imperative to remind Hon. Ajayi that he ran on an APC ticket given to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and both were sponsored by the party.

“Now that he chooses to defect, the party advises Agboola to tow the path of wisdom, and resign honourably as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

The statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye was entitled ” Defection: Ondo APC wishes Hon. Agboola Ajayi well.

While the party said that it received the resignation of the deputy governor from the party with mixed feelings, it noted that it viewed ” the development as worrisome and unfortunate that the journey commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry this soon.

“We wished Hon. Ajayi had not taken this decision, after series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the State, to forestall this migration.

The party leaders said that ” Ondo State APC wishes him and his followers a safe trip to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We will, however, be willing to reabsorb them whenever they opt to retrace their steps.

Vanguard Nigeria News

