Your corrupt tendencies wiII lead you to hell, Bishop warns Nigerian leaders 

…Ekiti surveyor general buried

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-EKiti

The Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ayedun Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Titus Ilori Omoniyi, has appealed to Nigerian leaders to always shun corrupt tendencies and prepare for judgement day by serving humanity selflessly and conscientiously.

The man of God warned that God would reward all Nigerian leaders according to their deeds, saying “the corrupt ones among them shall go to hell”, he said.

The Cleric spoke in Ode Ekiti, on Friday, during the burial procession for the Ekiti State Surveyor General, Mr. Oladapo Osalusi.

Osalusi died on Saturday, March 28 at the age of 59 after a brief illness.

Delivering his sermon at the funeral service, the Bishop, Commiserated with the State governor, Kayode Fayemi, over the sad incident.

In the Sermon titled : “Give the best you can give because tomorrow maybe too late”, the cleric charged people to be of good deeds and fear of God”, adding that the good work of the deceased would live after him for everlasting reward.

The Bishop prayed for the family and charged the wife, Mrs Helen Osalusi and children to emulate the good work of the departed

“Death is a mystery of God, Nobody knows when, where, and how he’s going to die, people will continue to remember good or otherwise work done while on earth.

“Osalusi was God-fearing, dedicated, and committed human being whose untimely death shall continue to linger in the minds of everyone.

“It’s only God that can uphold the Osalusi family. So sad at the age of 59. People will say, why not 80,100 or more than that for people to rejoice, but he was called at the peak of his profession

“Who are we to challenge God, the maker of the earth, Osalusi worked, distributed Bible in schools and Church of God”

Bishop Omoniyi said the tributes from sympathisers revealed that the late Surveyor-General served the Lord and was dedicated in his duties, with fulfilled life.

“Death is a very crucial lesson, do what you are supposed to do before that”

The cleric who urged people to be in the way of Christ charged people on efforts to put families and communities together for good testimony.

The Bishop urged the wife and the children of the deceased to focus on God as their comforters who will encourage them in the remaining part of lives adding that Osalusi who was the Balogun of Methodist Church of the Diocese played significant roles in the house of God.

Osalusi rose to the peak of his career when he occupied the position of the State Surveyor General in 2012 until his death.

The funeral service was attended by the Ekiti Head of service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, former Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, Permanent Secretaries, and Surveyor Associations from Abuja, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti amidst tears and prayers to God for the repose of the soul of the dead.

The burial service was conducted in line with the government guidelines on the prevention of the escalation of the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

