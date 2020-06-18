You have a case to answer with us, EFCC tells Hushpuppi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel and Evelyn Usman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray Hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated the agency.

The spokesman for EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement made available to Vanguard that the anti-graft agency “is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals’ facing trial in Nigeria.

Dele said: “The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing the victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

“Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated”.

It will be recalled that Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35 million ventilator scam.

Meanwhile, an Instagram celebrity and Executive Director, Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has been detained by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit.

He was invited to the Force headquarters annex, Lagos to come and answer questions bothering on his alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons.

However, as at the time of writing this report, he was still being detained.

Although no policeman was willing to speak officially on his arrest, as they referred Vanguard to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba. But sources said that his arrest was on the order of the Inspector-General of Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

