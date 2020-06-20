Breaking News
You are welcome to PDP, Ekweremadu tells Obaseki

Ekweremadu

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has welcomed the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as a “new dawn” for the people of the State.

Ekweremadu, who reacted vide his Twitter handle, @iamekweremadu said: “I join other PDP leaders and faithful in welcoming the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, to our great party.

He said, “No doubt, the PDP offers the Governor and the good people of Edo State not only a veritable platform for victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state but also a sure path to peace, good governance and speedy development; and together, we will do it ”

