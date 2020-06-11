Yobo, Nkwocha join others in Africa’s fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian football greats Joseph Yobo and Perpetua Nkwocha are among other African legends that have signed up in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign against the dreaded virus is speared-headed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in partnership with Speak Up Africa.

A statement on the CAF website said, “CAF in partnership with Speak Up Africa have launched a social media challenge to further raise awareness on proven COVID-19 prevention methods as part of the Stay Safe Africa campaign.

“The new online challenge forms part of the Stay Safe Africa campaign, which seeks to empower communities and individuals to take simple and proven preventive measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

“As part of the challenge, influential players are inviting their peers and everyone to participate in the challenge by recording a video of them doing 19 kick-ups and sharing it on social media.

“To date, African football legends Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Joseph Yobo (Nigeria), Karim Haggui (Tunisia) and Trésor Lomana Lualua (DR Congo) have shared videos, “ the statement read.

It added that CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, has also participated in the challenge, as CAF lends its influential voices, clubs and legends to the campaign to help protect one billion Africans from COVID-19.

