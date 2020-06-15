World Pest Day: Adopt effective pest control for good quality of life — Samclare CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Public health officials attribute the good quality of life today to three things, one of them being Effective pest control.

Pests are much more than just a household nuisance, capable of transmitting sometimes fatal diseases and causing significant property damage if left unchecked

In spite of the COVID-19 Lockdown and Isolation, the world marked The World Pest day on the 6th of June across various platforms.

Samclare Nigeria Limited joined other pest managers in Nigeria to celebrate the day by carrying out disinfection and larviciding of some areas in Balogun Jaiyesimi Estate in Parafa, Ikorodu, Lagos.

A form of corporate social responsibility and stamping of the values of the company in commitments to quality and sustainable environment.

He strongly encouraged homeowners to work with qualified pest control professionals to prevent and protect against pests and the residual impact of chemicals and procedures used for treatment and controls.

In addition to working with professional and competent pest control company, Ajobiewe Samson recommended the following tips to better prepare the home against invading pests:

Eliminate sources of standing water around the house, including birdbaths and in clogged gutters to help reduce biting mosquito populations.

Seal any cracks on the outside of the home with a silicone-based caulk, including entry points for utilities and pipes.



Replace weather-stripping and repair loose mortar around the foundation and windows.

Keep tree branches and shrubbery well-trimmed and away from the house. Overhanging branches can act as highways into the home.



Repair fascia and rotted roof shingles.



Keep the mulch at least 15 inches from the foundation.



Keep basements and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.



Store garbage in sealed containers and dispose of it regularly.



Avoid leaving pet food out in dishes for long periods of time.



