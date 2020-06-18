World Environment Day: Lafarge Africa commits to sustainable practices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Country CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El Dokani, has said that the company has continued to develop strategies towards building sustainable cities and for economic development.

Speaking at the first virtual Media Master Class organised by Lafarge Africa to commemorate this year’s World Environmental Day, El Dokani said the company has planted a total of 26,000 tree seedlings in its Sagamu, Ewekoro, Mfamosing, Maiganga, and Ashaka quarries this year, while 397,500 indigenous trees have been planted across its quarry sites in the country from 2011 till date.

According to him, Lafarge Africa ensures that its plants operate robust environmental management systems that are fully in alignment with the LafargeHolcim Group’s Sustainability Strategy.

“As an organisation and at the heart of our Sustainability Strategy is Environment as one of our core pillars. There is no gainsaying that the environment is where we all thrive. Our Environment pillar supports and complements our other sustainability ambitions in the areas of climate and energy, circular economy, and community. Delivering on actions we have earmarked for each pillar motivates us to do more for our planet and our communities.

Biodiversity is the focus of World Environment Day this year. The theme for today’s commemoration is ‘The Mighty Earth’ which further underscores the need to preserve the environment and more importantly, own its preservation collectively,” he said.

Also speaking, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Director, Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainable Development at Lafarge, said: “Sustainability is a key part of our business strategy. For instance, in 2019, we reduced our dust emissions at kiln stack by 28% and reduced net Co² per tonne of cementitious material by 1.3% to 535 kg/t (compared to 2018). We are 100% compliant to the Environment Protection Authority Guidelines and continue to implement our quarry rehabilitation plan.

“Our Group Sustainability ambitions – Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Environment, and Community are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Under the Environment pillar of our ambitions, we have developed and implemented rehabilitation plans for our quarries to ensure we protect the fauna and flora.

“World Environment Day is one of the key vehicles through which we at Lafarge Africa underscore our commitment to the United Nations (UN) SDGs – the 17 Goals. We join forces with the world to stimulate worldwide awareness of global challenges to ensure that we humans take care of the environment we all live in and take the necessary actions to protect it.”

