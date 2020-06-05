Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the international community today to commemorate the World Environment Day, an environmental advocacy group, Centre For Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, has re-echoed the need for tree planting as a means of sustaining the eco-system.

Sheriff Mulade, the National Coordinator of CEPEJ, made the call, Friday, when he took tree planting campaign to Byazhin Community in Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

The theme for this year is “Celebrating Biodiversity: Time For Nature”

He said,”The need for tree planting cannot be underscored and Nigeria as a part of the International community cannot shy away from this responsibility, hence we identified this community to use as an opportunity to sensitize them on the essence of having trees around, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Today biodiversity is under threat because of the nature of humans to the environment, though the Ministry of Environment is trying its best to nip the problem in the bud, we are using this opportunity to sensitize them to see tree planting as a global mandate,”Mulade stated.

Before embarking on the tree planting exercise, Mulade bemoaned the growing in-balance in nature, stressing that once such phenomenon persists, the resultant effects would be illnesses, which the World Health Organisation, WHO has even attributed to an obstruction in biodiversity.

Speaking also at the event, Eyegbaghanren Tina, an official of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, said the United Nations in 1972 declared June 5 World Environment Day because of the need to regulate human activities within the environment.

She said tree planting was significant not only to draw us back to nature but to keep humans abreast that what we make of the environment is what comes back to us.

She said, “Commemorating the environment day globally reminds us that the environment is what we make of it, if we destroy it, we are equally destroying ourselves and the effects will equally come back to us”.

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the group capped the exercise by presenting some palliatives materials to the traditional head of Byazhin Community, Chief Suleiman Kaura for onward distribution to his subjects.

