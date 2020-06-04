World Environment Day 2020: Bayelsa set to host global online summit

Kindly Share This Story:

In commemoration of the 2020 World Environment Day Celebration in the face of the global Coronavirus Pandemic, the Bayelsa State Government has concluded plans to host a virtual World Environment Day Global summit on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 am.

With the theme: THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON THE AQUATIC FLORA AND FAUNA OF THE NIGER Delta, the summit will create an avenue for stakeholders in the state to collaborate, educate and discuss on the impact of the pandemic on the region with the aim of fashioning out measures to enhance human existence through an improved environment.

Chief Host at the event is the governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri Governor of Bayelsa State while the chairman of the event is HRM. Bubarayo Dakolo Agada, (Ekpetiama Kingdom).

Also expected as the GUEST Speaker is Dr. Pereowei Subai, the renowned Environmentalist Rev Nimmo Bassey, who is the Director of the Ecological think-tank, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and member steering committee of Oilwatch International – a network resisting the expanDrn of fossil fuels extraction in the Global South.

Rev. Bassey was chair of Friends of the Earth International (FoEI) (2008-2012) and Executive Director of Nigeria’s Environmental Rights Action (1993-2013). Bassey serves on the boards of a number of non-profit organisation including Global Greengrants Fund, Action Group on Erosion, Technology and Concentration (ETC Group), and of Navdanya International.

He was a co-recipient of the 2010 Right Livelihood Award also known as the “Alternative Noble Prize.”

Others are Princess Elizabeth Egbe, a rights activist, Public Commentator/Analysist, An Advocate, Entrepreneur, A Mentor and An Evangelist, Coordinator of Global Care Rescue Mission aka Operation Rescue, State Coordinator, Tax Justice And Good Governance Platform, Environmental Activist and Developmental expert.

Morris Alagoa was the Bayelsa State Secretary of Civil Liberties Organisatiin (CLO) between 2007-2012.

He became the first and only ERA staff to receive Awards as Environmental/Human Rights monitor in 2008 and Comrade Che Ibegwura Award in 2013 (from ERA). Other Awards includes “Defender of the Environment(issued by Environmental Outreach magazine), Environmentalist of the Year, 2013 ( by alumni of Ijaw female Students, Bayelsa State), three times winner of Environmentalist of the Year ( Bayelsa Merit Award– 2017,2018 and 2019), and Nollyhood Environmentalist Award 2019.

Alagoa Morris loves to write Developmental Articles, especially about our communities and has had several published in local and national newspapers since 2004.

Also expected is Dr. Tubodenyefa Zibima, a University lecturer and consultant whose research focus is on comparative environmental regulatory frameworks, extractive and conflict. His recent advisory roles include providing technical assistance in reforming environmental legislation in the Nigerian oil and gas sector to the House Committee on Environment and Habitat of the 8th and 9th National assemblies and NOSDRA.

From 2016/18 he was the Team Lead for the Environment Component of the Dutch Environment and Governance Framework for the Niger Delta, a project funded by the Government of the Netherlands and implemented by Stakeholder Democracy Network.

Veteran broadcast journalist, Mamode Felix Akugha will moderate the virtual meeting. Felix Emamode Akughabis an astute and seasoned journalist and, a quintessential administrator with experience spanning over three decades. He is the Managing Director and Principal Consultant of Wovik communications, a media consultancy/ advertising agency with cutting edge abilities in creating Television and radio content for individuals and organisations.

The Creator, producer and anchor of Inside the Niger Delta with Mamode Akugha, a premium Television programme that focuses on the Niger Delta region that has grown to become the much sought after authentic voice of Nigeria’s oil – rich region. He is also the Producer and anchor of the popular radio show ‘Which Way Nigeria? which is syndicated across several radio stations in the country.

The business of protecting the environment of Niger Delta is a business that must be treated with all seriousness it deserves.

“A study published in May 2020 found that the daily global carbon emissions during the lockdown measures in early April fell by 17% and could lead to an annual carbon emissions decline of up to 7%, which would be the biggest drop since World War II according to the researchers. They ascribe these decreases mainly to the reduction of transportation usage and industrial activities.

However, it has been noted that rebounding could diminish reductions due to the more limited industrial activities. Nevertheless, societal shifts caused by the coronavirus lockdowns – like widespread telecommuting and the use of virtual conference technology – may have a more sustained impact beyond the short term reduction of transportation usage.”

That is why His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri has taken it up as one of his cardinal objectives to bring together this accomplished team of scholars and environmental advocates to interrogate and broaden the issues of post-COVID 19 dynamics.

The program is being coordinated by the Director of Strategic Communications, Documentation and Speech Writing to the Governor in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and powered by Red Sapphire Events Management, Media and PR Consultant.

