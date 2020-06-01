Wizkid fumes, faults Buhari, Trump on leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the killing of an African-American, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, cum the killing of Tina, a 16-year-old girl, at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos, by suspected officer of the Nigerian police, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, Monday lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterpart, President Donald Trump of United States, describing the duo as clueless leaders.

Wizkid who has never commented on any public discourse, surprised Nigerians and indeed the entire world today.

He said Police are killing black Americans and Nigerian Police on the other hand are killing Nigerians.

Recall that Floyd on Monday last week, was pinned down by a police officer, his cheek pressed into the asphalt of the street just behind the right rear tire of the Minneapolis Police SUV. He screamed, “Please, please. I can’t breathe. “I can’t breathe, officer.” As one officer continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck, till he stopped breathing.

Similarly, in Nigeria, Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Oguntoba Olamigoke, a police Inspector attached to Bariga Police Station, were arrested for the shooting which led to the death of Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl, at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos.

Ms Ezekwe, a senior secondary 2 student, was hit by a police bullet on Tuesday night and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died two days later.

Irked by these incidents, Wizkid via his verified twitter hand said: “Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us.

“Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!

“God save the world ! Save the people”

