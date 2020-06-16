Why Westerners are richer than Africans ― Charles Lambert

Kindly Share This Story:

Hey guys, I’ve got a question to ask you today, and here it goes “If you find out why Westerners are rich, would you do the same thing they do to become rich and even richer than them?”

You do not even need to think about it twice because I know you will jump into it if I offer to teach you what the Westerners do to become rich. Everyone wants to be rich and even richer than the next-door neighbour.

Well, I’ve got your back, you know every Mondays and Thursdays, I bring you revelations from Africa’s first Economic War Show by the Black Wall Street with Charles N Lambert.

On episode 5 of the show on Monday, Lambert made a very vital revelation on why Westerners are rich and this is something that we Africans must find out because definitely, some people like me are tired of seeing these people pose as the richest when we have all it takes to be richer than them in Africa.

You would be surprised to find out that these rich Westerners are what they are today because they build all their ideas on INVESTMENTS.

Yes! I said investments! They do not depend on their governments to feed them, their youths do not sit at home and wait for the governments to send palliatives, compensations. So do not tell me that they are rich because they have a better-organized government than Africans.

This investment that the Westerners do to become rich evolves around the establishment of Wall Street which cannot be found in Africa.

Wall Street is an economic spirited platform that helps retain money in a particular environment. It was first practised by the blacks who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma – the site of the worst racial attack in U.S. history, by many accounts. These Black communities thrived economically on their own by investing.

According to Lambert, Wall Street is the machine that makes Westerners rich and because we do not have Wall Street in Africa, that’s why we do not experience the kind of things they experience in Western countries.

Their focus on investment is what has made them rich and even to a larger extent of securing the future.

However, the Black Wall Street is giving Africans opportunities to invest, setting the foundation to secure the future and become rich just like the westerners.

These investment opportunities will save the continent from losing too much money from Capital flight because it grants Africans the opportunities to buy things within the continent and they win points to invest more by doing this.

Lambert reveals here again that over $203 Billion dollars capital flight money leaves the continent every year to other countries developing them while our citizens and our governments have no money to do anything.

In case you do not know, the sudden departure of large sums of money or assets is a detrimental event that triggers several negative consequences for the affected country. It reduces the strength of the economy and of the government, as it means a loss of tax revenue. Additionally, rapid capital outflows reduce the purchasing power of citizens in the affected country and major assets are devalued.

To save Africa from this tragedy, Lambert says The Black Wall Street is providing a special platform called the “UPAP stock” for Africans to have access to 25 basic Human Need Apps floated on Black Wall Street which gives the holders of the stock lifetime monthly returns of $100 for being the very first people to participate in the investment by product purchase program of Black Wall Street.

UPAP stock is designed by Black Wall Street to help Africans recover from the coming effects of the economic downturn through the lockdown from the pandemic of Covid19. It pays the same $100 per month for product purchase but for 9 months only at which point the contract terminates.

The Black Wall Street is the only stock exchange system in the world that is 100% Risk-free because you only invest in companies through points gained from regular consumer product purchase.

Now you have the opportunity to be as rich as you want, invest with the black Wall Street and watch your money grow like trees.

You can also join the Economic War by buying made in Africa products available on redirectmall.com as well as follow the show on Mondays and Thursdays 3pm EAT on Facebook live and charleslambertcorridor.com

