Why we launched Viable X for farmers – CEO Farm4Me 

Adama J Adama, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, has revealed why he floated Viable X for farmers in Nigeria.

This, he said is part of his relentless efforts to encourage agricultural enterprise and wealth creation in the country.

He said Viable X is a simple and easy to use commodity trading platform where farmers can also obtain instant loan to grow their agrobusiness.

Adama said the portal was built with the aim of encouraging farming culture and as well create job for millions of Nigerians.

“I keep telling people that there is untapped millions of naira in farming. That is why we decided to create this platform to reach out to those who are interested in farming but retarded due to paucity of fund,” he said during the weekend while addressing the press.

He said with ViableX, farmer irrespective of ethnicity or religion can easily obtain loan and sell their produce with ease.

He said, “Our aim is to raise one million commodity trading millionaires in Nigeria. ViableX allows farmers to purchase commodities and store online pending when prices are high so they could sell and make profits.

According to him, Viable X helps famers to profit greatly from agriculture in Nigeria.

He revealed some of the things to note about the platform below:

Invest in commodity export orders from international buyers and earn 50% profit in 3 months time.

Request for loan and receive it instantly in your bank account.

Buy Commodities and Store Online. When the price is high, sell and make profits.

Sell your Commodities any time and Receive Credit Alert instantly.

Sell your farm produce online directly to Off Takers (Buyers) at good prices in the Marketplace.

List your Contract Farming Company on Viable X. Food processors and commodity exporters will contract you to farm for them.

“To become a member and enjoy all the juicy benefits attached, simple sign up by on our website www.viablex.com.

“Viable X Agribusiness Limited is incorporated with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). We are also licensed by National Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“Your investment is secured. It is backed by physical commodities with good liquidity. No matter what happens, your investment capital is refundable,” Adama said.

