Why I don’t watch ‘Christian Movies’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeoluwa S. Dada

If you were raised in a middle class “Christian Home” in the 90s in Nigeria, one of many things must have happened to you. Let’s talk about one of them.

You must have been tortured with virtual images that psychologically make you less than a believer and follower of Christ that you should be. They call those things “Christian Movies”. Those things do not only cripple you in faith, but they also harm your sense of reasoning and judgement of a growing mind.

You will hardly find one with a positive theme, especially those ones that tend to address “End Time”. You will most likely end up never believing you will “make heaven”. In fact, I used to think they are deliberately meant to leave you with the burden of sin, guilt and condemnation. Sobriety is far from the aftermath.

ALSO READ:

Those things leave unfortunate stamps on a young, fragile mind. You really become very conscious of the power of demons having watched them so much that the thoughts influence your behaviour. There was one blockbuster called Mighty Power (translated) that one really did lots of evil to me, left me with nothing as a child than trauma. To detest wealth, and fear the many “powers” of the dark. The aftermath was never a plus to a growing believer.

I won’t talk about the quality of the production of the movies because I understand that budget was always tight but the contents were and are often against Bible Based fact.

Those who have chosen movie-making as a channel to teach the Bible must take responsibility to minister nothing outside the Word. Enough of the junks. PLEASE. I actually believe art is first for aesthetics and entertainment and the many attempts to step out of that to pass “messages” often distort art.

This is not an attack on Christianity. Far from it, rather, it is simply a call to embrace standards that truly represent Christ. That standard is never against the scripture. My submission is “Dear believers, study your Bible. Study, study, study and prove all things to be the truth. Challenge your beliefs and test them. Deliberately decide to be responsible for what you believe. It is not arrogance, it is simply what you should do so you can “rightly divide the word of truth.”

Dada writes from Lagos

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: