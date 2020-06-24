Kindly Share This Story:

…Says the decision was hard for him to take as he Represents the good, the bad and the Ugly

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South on Wednesday gave an insight into why he stood as a surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

In a text message made available to Journalists, Ndume who noted that it was a hard decision for him to take, said that Maina is one of his constituents and he requires a serving Senator to stand for him, adding that for the fact that he represents the good, the bad and the Ugly of Borno South, he must take such a decision.

Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army said that the offence in which the former Pension Reform Task Team was being tried for was a bailable one, adding that he was not against what the court was doing and if found guilty of the offence, he should be sentenced.

Ndume said, “It took me over six months to agree to be his surety. First, the bail condition requires a serving Senator and I happen to be the one.

“Secondly, his health condition is deteriorating and needs special medical attention.

“Thirdly, his offense is bailable and lastly I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.

“It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South. May Allah guide us to the right path. Ameen”

Ndume had on Tuesday agreed to stand as surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Vanguard Nigeria News

