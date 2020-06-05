When road construction sends 85-year-old grandmother into ecstacy

Kindly Share This Story:

…Begs to meet governor

…Says ‘for decades we walked barefooted along bush paths whenever it rained’

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

MAMA Muwa Isa, a resident of Sabon-Kaura area of Bauchi metropolis, is presently swooning in joy, thanks to the construction of a road in her area after years she and her neighbours had to walk barefooted in muddy water whenever it rained.

Fighting back tears while speaking in Hausa, the 85-year-old grandmother told Arewa Voice that until very recently, people of her area plied bush paths to avoid the swamp created by rain along Sabon Kaura-Jos road. But with the road being constructed, the overjoyed grandmother said it will be an honour to meet Governor Bala Mohammed who made this possible and thank him personally for bringing developmental project to her doorstep.

“Could you ever take me to the governor? I just want to thank him personally for this road (Sabon Kaura-Jos road). From when I was a child, I had always prayed that God will remember us and send us somebody who will see the construction of this road as his own project.

“Sometimes, I wondered how my grandchildren would survive what we went through on this road. It became a norm for several years, whenever we were stepping out, we would carry an extra slippers along so that we could change to a new one when we were out of the road. Thank God that I lived long enough to witness this day. I am just thankful. I couldn’t be happier. Please tell him that I am grateful,” the grandmother said.

The 6.25km bye-pass which runs from Miri village, Jos road to Dass road by the ATBU fence is expected to cost about N2.5 billion.The contract which was awarded to Messrs Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited features two lanes 10.8m wide and 1.5m shoulders on both sides.

