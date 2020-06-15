What our post-lockdown society should look like ― Anap Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

Anap Foundation has given an insight into what Nigeria should look like as the country braces up for post-lockdown activities.

Anap Foundation, who has been on the front row, advising the federal government and Nigerians on how to balance daily activities with a clean bill of health, has designed a module for post-lockdown activities.

Anap Foundation explained that “the lockdown policy went on for weeks across the country, despite challenges and breaches and with several extensions of the initially announced duration.

“However, as the pain of a national lockdown grew intolerable, especially on the part of the least well-off, and coupled with rising insecurity of lives and property occasioned by the activities of miscreants who could not earn a daily living, a new consensus gradually emerged which held that managing, rather than defeating the disease would be a more realistic option. This heralded the era of intelligent/partial/eased lockdowns.

ALSO READ:

“In the first phase of the partial lockdown that lasted four weeks, several sectors of the economy were advised to reopen under strict guidelines (use of cloth face coverings in public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing/use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, cough etiquette promotion, enforcement of overnight curfews and ban of interstate travel), with a view to holding all the gains of the periods of prolonged lockdowns.

“These included the banking sector, small and medium scale businesses, public transportation, some government offices and local/neighbourhood markets. Business hours were restricted, and overnight curfews were enforced between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am. However, schools at all levels, places of worship, night clubs, cinemas, party arenas and large markets remain closed.”

Anap Foundation Think Tank also added that “despite a daily announcement of new cases by NCDC and a rising death toll from COVID-19, in early June 2020, the Federal Government introduced the second phase of the national containment strategy.

“This would involve a cautious and progressive easing of the lockdown across the Federation over another four weeks, with a stronger focus on high-burdened local government areas within identified States. The goal of this phase was to gradually restore economic activities across the country to protect livelihoods, whilst balancing public health considerations.

“A nationwide set of minimum safety guidelines were provided for States to build upon to strengthen their local prevention strategies against community transmission.”

The organisation, however, recommended that the key options should focus on messaging for prevention, risk mitigation and behaviour change; these must be our “vaccine” for now. This will entail:

“Government at all levels, civil society and all relevant partners/stakeholders investing heavily in behaviour change communication (BCC) interventions to bring the public to a shared understanding of the risks and repercussions of COVID-19 infection.



“This will involve greater investments in time, money and professional expertise of behaviour change scientists to lead the campaign. The government must also lead by example; by practising what they preach.



“Building a high level of trust among the people, and between the people and government institutions to aid adherence to official recommendations and guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Trust is the currency of public health. We must motivate people to take personal responsibility for their health and wellbeing and dispel the myth of resilience against COVID-19 circulating in certain segments of society.



“Educating and empowering the citizenry to strike a balance between remaining at home where possible and venturing out where necessary,” Anap Foundation said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: