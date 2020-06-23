We’re here to maintain peace, not seal off APC secretariat — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Police have described as false the report that some officers sealed up the National secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force PRO, said that the officers seen at the secretariat were ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu, to maintain law and order, within and around APC National Secretariat.

Recall that a good number of armed police officers were spotted at the secretariat, surrounding the whole area, creating the impression that people should vacate the place.

However, correcting the psychological perception already existing in people, Police said it personnel at the Secretariat were not there to seal-up the Complex.

Read the full statement below:

POLICE PERSONNEL AT APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT STRICTLY FOR MAINTENANCE OF LAW AND ORDER

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja. The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

Members of the APC as well as staff of the Secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always.

Vanguard

