We’ll produce another APC Governor in Edo – Aguma

Says Wike’s Comment Wouldn’t distract them

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The All Progressives Congress, APC Caretaker Chairman in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma says he is confident that the party will produce another governor in Edo State in September.

He said irrespective of the defection of Governor Abaseki to the opposition party, the party that produced him will produce another governor in his place.

According to him, there is a revolution going on in the APC spearheaded by the National Chairman of the great Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and regretted that the crisis in Edo state had been allowed to fester to the extent that 14 legislators of same Party that brought the Governor to power have not resumed for over one year after they were elected by their constituencies.

This he said had denied the people of their respective constituencies representation in the government of Edo state.

‘’I am indeed confident that even the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) irrespective of the defection of the Edo state Governor will be wary of him. As for the All Progressives Congress, we are confident that as the system that produced him, we will successfully produce another APC governor during the next governorship election come September 19, 2020.

For the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, he stated that the party would not be distracted by the recent comments of Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, on the disqualification of the Governor of Edo state from participating in the APC governorship primaries in Edo state.

He insisted that the Edo State governor erred by abandoning the party that produced him by not swearing in the 14 elected legislatures.

‘‘There is a revolution going on in the APC spearheaded by the National Chairman of the great Party, His Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

