‘We’ll destroy Rivers’ viral video: Prosecute group now ― Rivers PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged law enforcement agencies to prosecute all connected with a viral video of professed pro-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, group who threatened to destroy Rivers state over alleged plot by rival All Progressives Congress (APC) factions to dismiss the former Governor from the party,

The charge declared Tuesday in Port Harcourt by Amb Desmond Akawor, Rivers PDP Chairman, came as a parallel pro-Amaechi APC group in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), denounced the drums of war being beaten on behalf of Amaechi over renewed Rivers APC crisis fueled by the national leadership crisis rocking the party following court suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.

In the trending viral video, an unnamed leader among a group of professed APC supporters of Amaechi had vowed to destroy Rivers state if President Mohammadu Buhari does not impress on relevant stakeholders including security chiefs, the Nigerian judiciary and the National Assembly to prevent alleged conspiracy by rival APC factions in Rivers to expel the Transport Minister from the party.

A spokesman for the group threatened, “If they do anything to Amaechi, we are going to burn down Rivers. We are going to shut down every federal agency, every multinational company. We are going to destroy everything and put Rivers state in crisis.

“We are going to tell them that Amaechi is not a man they can toil with. We will make sure we die with any person who wants to die. Any person who wants to live we are going to live with him. We will not be alive to see them alive to do what they want to do to Amaechi.

“Either we all die together or forget about Rivers or we harmonise in peace. We Weill destroy everything in Rivers, face the consequences and nothing will happen.”

Reflecting on the threat Tuesday, Rivers PDP Chairman, Akawor said, “PDP in the state wonder why the factional leader of APC will condescend so low to allow such a low life and miscreants make misguided comments against Governor Nyesom Wike in their party self-inflicted crises.

“The Governor is a responsible leader more concerned about delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people and not meddling in irrelevant issues in another political party. The utterances credited to the factional APC group are grossly inciting, offensive, and derogatory and not to be accepted by Rivers people.

“Recall that similar situation has been witnessed in Rivers under Amaechi as Governor. The Judicial Arm in the state was held under siege, with Lawyers, Magistrates, Judges and entire judicial staff locked out of the court premises for several months.”

Asserting that Rivers people will, never again, allow the breakdown of law and order, Akawor wondered, “why law enforcement agencies have not made any arrest, 24 hours after the viral video of a faction of APC with their faces conspicuously displayed, threatening the peace of the state.

“Rivers PDP, therefore, appeal to the Commissioner of Police, the Director Department of State Security to swing into action to arrest and prosecute everybody in the said video and their sponsor, to serve as a deterrent to others and avert the recurrence of such ugly incident.”

Meanwhile, Chibuike Kenga, Leader of another pro-Amaechi group in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), denouncing the warmongers said, “Amaechi, as we know, is peaceful. He’s a democrat, does not encourage brigandage.

“Amaechi does not encourage crimes to disturb the state. We don’t know those young men. We are the APC, Amaechi’s team in Ikwerre LGA. We dissociate ourselves from the group that calls itself NLC. We are not in support of that level of madness.

“We stand by our leader, Amaechi and we believe that there are processes involved in politics. And we believe there are lawful ways to follow those processes. We stand by lawful means.”

Vanguard

