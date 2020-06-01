We’ll demolish all illegal structures in Enugu to avert disaster – Onoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Monday said that illegal construction of structures is the main cause of building collapse within the state.

The Executive Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Umunnakwe Onoh who made this known during an interactive section with Town Planners and stakeholders in the built environment, disclosed that the agency would demolish all illegal structures within the capital city to avert disasters.

While promising to approve any plan that meets the necessary requirements within 14 days, Onoh urged town planners and council engineers to submit their schedule plan to the ECTDA for fast approval, in order to create effective built environment in the state.

He disclosed that the partnership with town planners was to increase the speedy development of infrastructures and to as well maintain high standard of construction in Enugu.

The ECTDA boss maintained that the agency was ready to work with all the professional bodies to ensure that anybody given building approval, would have fulfilled all the provisions of the law, stressing that such would avert further incidences of building collapse in the city.

“The delay in approving building plans is human error which could have been restored and handled immediately. The essence of this meeting is for capital territory in accordance with the stipulated provision of the law establishing the capital territory development, to have a harmonious existence with the town planners and be able to have a schedule of all submitted plans from the various local governments.

“And if we have the specific numbers of this schedule, we will be able to anticipate when the approval will be given.

READ ALSO:

“We wish to do this to create effective environment where we as agency will take the approval and move forward to check development. We believe this will increase the speedy development of infrastructure in the state.

“We will work with all the professional bodies to ensure that once we give you an approval, you have actually fulfilled all the provisions of the law and we will have it possible that no more building collapsing in the city.

“Once you fail to give the agency the title and an approval, it is an illegal structure and as the law stipulated, we will demolish the structure.

“So when you build with an illegality, it’s a matter of time, you cannot actually turn it to harassment with sentiment or blackmail to stop me from doing my job. When you build where you were not supposed have build in the first place, I will demolish the structure”, He warned.

Speaking on behalf of the build environment, the chairman of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Enugu Chapter, Mr Emmanuel Asadu, commended the ECTDA Chairman, Onoh, for his unrelenting efforts to return Enugu city to its original glory and avert building collapse.

On the issue of approval delay, Asadu reiterated the town planners and build environment’s commitment to work with the plans of ECTDA to make Enugu state an enviable, comfortable city for developers.

“Today we have come back to the drawing board. The ECTDA has his own agenda and plans in his best way to move the building plan forward and all the building environment will key into it because all we are looking for is to get the approval done within 2 weeks to make our developer comfortable with everything. We are ready to move ahead with his plan to get it done”, He explained.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: