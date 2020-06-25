Breaking News
We will remember Ajimobi for laying blueprint for my government ― Makinde

10:57 pm
Late Abiola Ajimobi (L) and Seyi Makinde (R)

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate-past governor of the state, would be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that his administration is now undertaking.

The governor, while expressing sadness over the death of the former governor in his condolence message on Thursday, said he could not begin to imagine the pain the family of the deceased must be going through at this time, praying God to grant Ajimobi’s family all the strength to bear the great loss.

The condolence message read: “I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing away of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which sad event took place earlier today(Thursday).”

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through at this time because of the loss of their patriarch. It is my prayer that God grants them all the strength to bear this great loss.”

“I join the good people of Oyo State as we mourn the death of a statesman. I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow (Friday) in honour of our brother, friend, and illustrious son of Oyo State.”

“Surely, he will be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that our administration is now undertaking.”

“The Oyo State Government will be extending to his family, all the courtesies deserving of his personage. “May his soul rest in peace.”

