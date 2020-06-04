We will no longer accept Cowardice, Sabotage, Inefficiency under any guise, Buratai warns Troops

Kindly Share This Story:

**Visits Armoured Corps, Armoured School & 33 Artillery Brigade; Inspects Military Hardware

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of ongoing military operations against national security threats and procurement of new sophisticated hardware, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has warned troops against cowardice and sabotage as well as inefficiency under any guise.

With several newly acquired military hardware especially armoured battle tanks, it is the belief of the Army Chief that enemies of the country, be they, terrorists, armed bandits or militias would be crushed in mission areas when troops show commitment and display high level of professional skills.

General Buratai gave the warning on Wednesday when he visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps and School, and the 33 Artillery Brigade all in Bauchi to assess troops training in the Operation of Main Battle Tanks and long-range Artillery gunfire

Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement, noted that the COAS assessed ongoing VT4 Main Battle Tank Training in which 155 officers and soldiers are undergoing training for competent commanders, crewmen, drivers and technicians.

Addressing the instructors, staff and 155 participants (all ranks), Gen Buratai expressed satisfaction on the quality/level of training, commitment and discipline of the participants.

He said, “Your discipline, commitment and assimilation is so far quite encouraging and commendable.”

“You should continue to learn well and be able to efficiently operate the new platforms in readiness to your deployment into the mission areas”.

“While I commend your efforts to the training, let me warn that you must operate/handle the new equipment proficiently, we will not accept cowardice, sabotage or inefficiency under any guise whatsoever”

Gen Buratai further urged the participants to maintain high standards of professionalism, effectiveness and discipline in whatever roles they might be assigned or deployed to.

He commended the Commandant, instructors and staff of the school for a good job and directed the students to cooperate fully and learn as well as to apply what they have learnt practically and effectively in the war front.

The course participants, through their course leader, appreciated and commended the inspiring leadership of Gen Buratai and his uncommon efforts in the struggle to end terrorism in Nigeria.

They assured him of unflinching support and commitment to bring terrorism to an end very soon, leveraging fully on the newly acquired equipment by the Nigerian Army.

Gen Buratai used the opportunity to assess the living accommodation of some soldiers in Shadawanka Barracks, 33 Brigade Bauchi whose roofs were destroyed by rainstorm on which repairs are already ongoing as seen during the visit to the affected areas.

Col Sagir said the visit to the sites reflected Gen Buratai’s disposition of placing troops’ welfare as one of his topmost priorities noting that construction and renovation of accommodation for personnel of the Nigerian Army is equally ongoing in most of the Nigerian Army Barracks across the country just like in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Portharcourt among others.

