We strive to bring real value to our business relationships – Ojitewobo Agberhiere

B y Ayo Onikoyi

The President and CEO of SOG 24Hours Logistics, Mr. Ojitewobo Agberhiere, has disclosed that the core of the company’s operation is to strive to constantly add value to the business-life of its clients. Agberhiere disclosed that SOG 24Hours Logistics proactively supporting its customers by going the extra mile to deliver service excellence.

Over the years, SOG 24 Hours Logistics Company has differentiated itself in the logistics sector as an innovative, customer-centric brand. SOG 24Hours Logistics is an asset-based, logistics service and solutions provider; that enhances capacity developments of its customers, without compromising on service. As Agberhiere puts it;

“We offers our customers the ability to handle all transportation needs with one call. Subsequently, we increase their ability to channel more efforts on core business, while we handle their transportation needs’’

The critical mission of SOG 24 Hours Logistics is to be recognized as the premier resource-center for all transportation needs. This, the company accomplishes, through ongoing development of ‘people and technology’ within its operation; while continuously implementing innovative ideas and solutions. Without a doubt, SOG 24Hours Logistics provide the best customer service and carrier management in the industry.

Agberhiere, the CEO of SOG 24Hours Logistics, is a man of vast experience and excellent reputation in the Logistics sector. He holds a B.Tech degree in Industrial Mathematics, from the prestigious Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State. Years after his academic training, and having gained considerable industry experience, Mr. Ojitewobo Agberhiere vied into the logistic industry with the establishment of SOG Towing Services LCC in Atlanta, USA.

Over the years, Mr. Ojitewobo Agberhiere gained significant wealth of experience in the global forwarding, shipping and logistics industry. Furthermore, he has demonstrated a unique level of entrepreneurial ingenuity that is uncommon among his peers.

Worthy of note is the fact that Mr. Agnerhiere’s additional expertise in air-cargo handling operation significantly contributed to the modernization and transformation of freight forwarding and logistics business in Nigeria. His contribution to the industry is largely anchored on his core principles of transparency and trust when dealing with customers. Also, Agberhiere has a strong passion for process and service innovation; a passion which he imbibes into each of his staff for excellent service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Based in Apapa, Lagos state, SOG 24hours logistics currently maintains regional and local facilities in 120 locations across Nigeria; including over 100 associates and nearly 30,000 pieces of equipment. The key services rendered by SOG 24hours Logistics includes the following; Distribution, Transportation, Imports & Exports Trailer Rental and Conveying of containers and OCTG product

At the forefront of the company’s policy is the absolute support for its drivers. As Mr. Agnerhiere puts it, “We truly value the fact that our drivers keep our company on the move, and we are continually working to maintain a strong support system for our drivers’. Few of the numerous clients that have trusted SOG 24 Hour Logistics with its logistics needs include Shell Petroleum Development Company, Chevron and Kaystone Global Resources Limited.

