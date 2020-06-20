We remain in APC, ward, LGA executives who suspended Oshiomhole declare

Kindly Share This Story:

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) and the party executives in the LGA have said they are still members of the Edo State chapter of the APC.

Addressing journalists after a meeting at the APC Secretariat in Benin City, on Friday, the Chairman of APC, Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Mr Oshawo Stephen, said all the executive members in Ward 10 are still members of the party.

He said the executives were inaugurated in 2018 and are still members of the APC.

Mr Oshawo said they want members of the public to be aware that they have not decamped to any other party and remain members of the APC in the state and executives of Ward 10, Etsako West LGA.

He stressed that the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole as member of Ward 10 in Etsako West LGA still remains valid for the suspended National Chairman’s divisive roles in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also said the LGA executives are still members of the party in the state.

