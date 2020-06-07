We own Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu fumes over Miyetti Allah’s statement

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the statement credited to the leader of Miyetti Allah, saying that Nigeria belongs to the group, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday, joined the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in condemning the statement.

CAN through Rev John Joseph Hayab, said in a statement that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group, section or religion but to everyone.

It went further to caution Miyetti Allah, noting that the group’s statement is capable of tearing the nation apart.

Reacting, Kanu in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, said: “For years IPOB warned, screamed and worked tirelessly hard to let the whole world understand what is happening and about to happen but I was ignored, insulted, spat at and ridiculed.

“This is what happens when cowards are in charge.”

