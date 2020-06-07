We attended to over 200 rape survivors — Omejalile, activist

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Ebenezer M. Omejalile, Co-founder, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), says his group attended to 200 rape survivors in two years.

Let’s look at the penalty for rape

The penalty for rape is life imprisonment in Lagos State according to Criminal Code Section 137.

Is the position of the law strong enough to deter potential rapists?

The law is strong enough if well applied by the judiciary and concerned agencies

Do we have data of rape cases?

On rape/defilement cases, we have handled over 200 cases in the last two years.

What is the distribution on state basis?

Approximately 13- 22 maximum per month per state; at times it could be more because cases are underreported despite so much efforts we have put in.

How many rape cases have you witnessed?

We got judgments on a quite number of cases. For example, one Pius Okiligbo, who defiled a 10-year-old girl in his cousin’s apartment at Mafoluku, Oshodi, got 27 years imprisonment but it was appealed. Another one is the Exxon Mobil employee who defiled his tenant’s niece in 2016 and was sentenced to 14 years.

There is also the Chrisland School teacher who was sentenced to 67 years imprisonment.

