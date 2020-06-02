We are yet to arrest killer of female UNIBEN student ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police at Force headquarters on Tuesday said that news making the rounds indicating that the suspected killer of Miss Vera Omozuwa, the female 100 level UNIBEN student who was raped and killed at a church in Benin is not true.

Rather the police said, detectives hunting for the perpetrators of the dastardly act have been able to arrest a suspect who might assist investigators in unravelling those behind the crime.

A senior officer who confided in Vanguard advised the media not to stampede the public with wrong information, even if they are under pressure.

“Investigation is ongoing, as soon as the police make headway and the suspects are arrested, it will be made public”, the officer said.

