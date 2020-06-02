Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

We are yet to arrest killer of female UNIBEN student ― Police

On 2:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
We are yet to arrest killer of female UNIBEN student ― Police
Late Miss Vera Omozuwa

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police at Force headquarters on Tuesday said that news making the rounds indicating that the suspected killer of Miss Vera Omozuwa, the female 100 level UNIBEN student who was raped and killed at a church in Benin is not true.

Rather the police said, detectives hunting for the perpetrators of the dastardly act have been able to arrest a suspect who might assist investigators in unravelling those behind the crime.

READ ALSO: How 22-year-old UNIBEN student was raped in church, murdered

A senior officer who confided in Vanguard advised the media not to stampede the public with wrong information, even if they are under pressure.

“Investigation is ongoing, as soon as the police make headway and the suspects are arrested, it will be made public”, the officer said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!