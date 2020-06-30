Way out of dangerous electrical faults, by Rasaki, Electrical Engineer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

An Electrical Engineer, Olawoyin Rasaki, has said the way out of electric shocks and fire in buildings involved selection of protective equipment and determination of current carrying capacity of cables among other considerations.

Rasaki, who has had 20 years experience in oil and gas sector, made a technical paper presentation at a meeting of the Warri branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, with Benjamin Ozobeme as Chairman. The presentation entitled “Practical Guide to Residential Low Voltage Design and Protection Based on the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Regulations (BS7671:2018): A Panacea for Electrical Faults” was presented via zoom application, at the weekend.

In his presentation, Rasaki demonstrated need for “calculations for maximum demand, diversity factor, design current calculations, selection of protective devices, sizing of cables ampacity and suitability.”

Rasaki blamed scarcity of professionals in approving authorities for building services beyond inputs of town planners, as one reason for dangerous electrical faults.

On building electrical services, the presenter emphasized need for synergy among “designer, client and distribution companies to get best fit for our electrical installations.”

For sub-circuit protection, Rasaki recommended “Arc Fault Detection Devices (AFDD) for additional protection of critical equipment and installations.”

