Watford 1-3 Southampton: Danny Ings brace sinks Watford

Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton beat Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday. The defeat left the hapless Hornets deep in the mire at the bottom of the table and piled more misery on their manager.

The club confirmed Pearson was forced to axe Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina from the squad “to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials at today’s game”.

The trio broke lockdown rules by attending a party for 20 guests at striker Gray’s home – contravening lockdown rules.

Pearson’s mood was not helped by the fact his players on the pitch performed as though they had been at a rave-up.

He could clearly be heard shouting at fourth official Kevin Friend in the first half: “Don’t f***ing patronise me.”

Gray’s only appearance since football returned came as an 85th-minute substitute in their 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Thursday.

Vanguard

