Warri Correctional centre: Okowa urged to decongest condemned inmates section

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Deputy Controller of Corrections, DCC, Mr Solomon Airiohuodion, has appealed to governor Ifeanyi Okowa to help decongest the section for condemned prisoners at the Warri Custodial centre (Okere prison), Delta state.

DCC Airiohuodion spoke when the Chief Judge of Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro visited the centre for his periodic jail delivery exercise. He said there were 256 condemned inmates in the section of the prisons originally built for 247 inmates.

“My lord , we are pleading to equally help Warri Custodial centre appeal t His Excellency to help decongest the condemned convicts section. Currently , the condemned convicts in Warr Custodial centre as at today is 256 against 247. “, he pleaded.

“Awaiting trials have been displaced from their cell for condemn convict inmates because of over congestion and also some condemned convicts have equally been mixed with convicts and awaiting trials in their cells which is against the rules and regulations of the Correctional service. Mixing condemned convict inmates and others together will have negative influence on the inmates “, he said

