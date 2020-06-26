Vinci IntI tasks women on prevention of front hair loss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Africa Regional Chief Executive Officer for Vinci International, Ayo Otubanjo has urged women to embrace a healthy lifestyle as a means of preventing front hair loss.

Otubanjo who is a senior consultant with Vinci Hair Clinic, said that front hair loss commonly referred to as Iya Eko can be quite embarrassing for women making some women hides behind wigs, weaves and other hair covers.

He said: “There are different types of hair loss with a variety of potential underlying causes. It could be stress, nutritional factors, genetics, or an underlying medical condition. In addition to these causes, front hair loss is often caused by certain hairstyling; pulling and tugging, tight plaits, tight buns, use of hot styling tools.

“Surgical treatments for front hair loss vary from hair transplant, laser cap treatment and platelet rich plasma solution. Hair transplant comprises of two types namely follicular unit transplantation and follicular unit extraction.

“Follicular Unit Transplantation helps to achieve a natural-looking result and still remains the most common procedure used in correcting hair loss. Hair is removed from the back of the head (donor) which has not been affected by balding or thinning, dissected into grafts under a microscope and prepared to be inserted into the recipient site.

READ ALSO:

“Follicular unit extraction involves removing healthy hair directly from the scalp to be carefully placed and planted into the recipient area. Laser cap treatment is a painless light technology used in stimulating hair follicles which allows the hair to grow back thicker and fuller while platelet rich plasma solution boosts stagnant hair follicles into the growth phase and enables improved blood flow to the area treated.

Otubanjo who had extensive experience in hair loss diagnosis and treatment having consulted with over 2,000 clients said that the procedure requires the service of hair transplant surgeon, “these specialists provide advanced diagnosis and treatment on hair thinning and loss. Also, there may be a need for a scalp biopsy to identify the exact cause of hair loss.

“Generally, seeking professional help on matters of the body is essential in helping you combat any medical issues, and this applies equally to hair loss. Get the right professional help and change the Iya Eko narrative. Visit a hair clinic or consultant to get the right diagnosis and treatment for your hair loss condition.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: