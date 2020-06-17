Village head, pastor, arrested for defilement in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

…Housewife kidnapped in Nasarawa

By Chioma Onuegbu and David Odama

Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested a 60-year-old village head of Ikot Inyang, in Ibesikpo Asutan local government, Etteidung Stephen Uyoe, for allegedly defiling the 11-year-old girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Fredrick Nnudam, who disclosed this in Uyo, said the police also arrested one Pastor Victor David in Etim Ekpo local government area for defiling an 8-year-old girl.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“The Police Command, therefore, reassures the people of the State that the fight against Gender-Based Violence and other crimes will be heightened to ensure that perpetrators do not have a haven or escape justice in the State”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, confirmed the abduction of the wife of Eggon Youth President in the state, Daniel Anyabuga.

He said Mrs Ruth Daniel Anyabuga was kidnapped by unknown gunmen Monday night.

It was gathered that unidentified gunmen numbering about ten stormed the resident of the Eggon Youth President around 11 pm and took the wife to an unknown destination.

CP Bola Longe revealed that two herders and two indigenes have been arrested, while a motorcycle suspected to have been used for the operation was recovered.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: