Breaking News
Translate

VIDEOS: Early morning downpour in Lagos leaves roads, homes flooded

On 11:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
VIDEOS: Early morning rainfall in Lagos leaves roads, homes flooded
Flooded area in Dopemu, Lagos [A Twitter user shared on his timeline]

By David Royal

An early morning downpour on Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos brought untold hardships to residents of Anifowose Community, Ikeja, Agege, and most parts of Lekki, as some roads and household valuables were submerged in flood.

The floodwater also swept some debris in its path, causing some drains and drainage channels to become blocked.

Most Lagosians in the affected areas had to deal with struggling to go to work amid traffic caused by the floods.

Many transporters also abandoned their vehicles to sit at home until the rains stop to avoid vehicle breakdown.

READ ALSO: Flood: LAWMA issues warning to residents against improper waste disposal

Residents who experienced the flooding took to social media to share pictures and videos of how it affected their areas.

See Tweets below:

 

Guinness street in Agege was flooded too, Pictures

Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains
Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains
Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains
Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains

Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains Guinness street in Agege was flooded as a result of rains

Vanguard Nigeria News 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!