Video: Regina Daniels releases trailer on journey through pregnancy, childbirth

By Lawal Sherifat
Billionaire wife, actress and new mom, Reginal Daniels has released a trailer of her journey through pregnancy and childbirth on her official Instagram page.
The proud mom is set to release the full documentary titled “our Circle” on the 30th of June, 2020
Regina Daniels just welcome a baby boy on Monday.
. I present to you, OUR CIRCLE. A Docu-Reality on Our Family, Business, My Pregnancy and Child birth. Episode 1 premieres tomorrow exclusively on REGINA ENTERTAINMENT TV on Youtube. Subscribe Now to catch up on all the activities. Follow @retvng . Executive Producer: @princenednwoko Producer: @regina.daniels Production Coordinator: @drachibrand Content Director: @chuks_anyaduba