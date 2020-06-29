Breaking News
Video: Regina Daniels releases trailer on journey through pregnancy, childbirth

Regina Daniels

By Lawal Sherifat

Billionaire wife, actress and new mom, Reginal Daniels has released a trailer of her journey through pregnancy and childbirth on her official Instagram page.

The proud mom is set to release the full documentary titled “our Circle” on the 30th of June, 2020

Regina Daniels just welcome a baby boy on Monday.

vanguard

