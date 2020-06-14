Video, Photos: Lumma-Shagunu road should be constructed to specification, Niger Infrastructure Committee tells contractor

Kindly Share This Story:

While on its way to Shagunu Beach in Borgu LG, the Infrastructure Committee made a stop to inspect the ongoing 22km Lumma-Shagunu Road.

During the inspection, the Committee discovered a number of abnormalities and the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara instructed that the ongoing work be stopped immediately until corrections are made.

He said the Government of Gov Abu Sani Bello will not tolerate contractors not abiding to work specification, any contractor found with such atrocious behaviour will not only have the contract revoked but will also face prosecution henceforth.

