Breaking News
Translate

Video, Photos: Lumma-Shagunu road should be constructed to specification, Niger Infrastructure Committee tells contractor

On 1:47 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

While on its way to Shagunu Beach in Borgu LG, the Infrastructure Committee made a stop to inspect the ongoing 22km Lumma-Shagunu Road.

Also read: Edo 2020: APC appeal committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

During the inspection, the Committee discovered a number of abnormalities and the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara instructed that the ongoing work be stopped immediately until corrections are made.

He said the Government of Gov Abu Sani Bello will not tolerate contractors not abiding to work specification, any contractor found with such atrocious behaviour will not only have the contract revoked but will also face prosecution henceforth.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!