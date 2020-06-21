VIDEO: Ondo Deputy governor blocked from removing personal belongings out of government house

Kindly Share This Story:

Watch video of the drama between the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi and police commissioner, Bolaji Salami at the government house gate on Saturday.

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A mild drama took place at the Ondo state government house as the deputy governor Hon Ajayi Agboola was prevented from moving his personal belongings out of the government house ground by the state police commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami.

He was reportedly held hostage at the government house gate for over four hours on Saturday night.

The incumbent deputy governor has been having irreconcilable differences with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The deputy governor was to resign and defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party at his Kiribo ward in Ese- Ondo council area of the state.

Ajayi was said to have wanted to move out his personal belongings from his official quarters in the government house when the police chief and his men blocked him from moving them in his pilot vehicle.

An eyewitness said that ” Ajayi who was flanked by two members of the House of Assembly, Mr Festus Akingbaso and Rasheed Elegbeleye were taken hostage for hours at the Governor’s house gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of Nigeria.

“The security officers led by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) told the Deputy Governor that he could not move his vehicles out of the government’s house because it was late.

“He said the Deputy Governor should come back on Sunday if he wanted to remove any of his vehicle outside the government premises.

“The Deputy Governor, however, insisted that he would not leave the gate back to his official quarters unless they allow him to remove his official and personal vehicles out of the government’s house.

“The two gates to the government’s house was under lock and key while the stern-looking policemen were positioned at the gate to prevent the Deputy Governor from leaving the premises.

“The Deputy Governor, the lawmakers representing Idanre and Akoko Northeast constituencies were left at the gate of the government’s house for more than four hours.

“The Deputy Governor, however, said he wanted to remove his official vehicles out of the government’s house because he no longer feels secure in the premises that some suspected political thugs have been detailed to attack him and vandalised his property at the government house once he declared for the rival political party.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, said he took the decision because the Deputy Governor has perfected plan to dump the APC and he has no right to go to PDP with APC’s vehicles.

According to the eyewitness, the police commissioner said “we are not saying you should not go out. Since you are defecting, even your letter was brought to me in my office this evening that you are doing it (decamping) on Monday. What government is saying is that you cannot go out with official vehicles. This is politics, I am not saying it is right. This is government house, the governor is the one talking, give me few minutes, let me talk to my boss.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Deputy governor expressed disappointment with the conduct of the Commissioner of Police and the men posted to the government house. He said the conduct of the police boss is unbecoming of a senior police officer.

Ajayi said “I have tried all constitutional and acceptable means to prevent this crisis. You are being used by the governor to deprive me of my constitutional right, I am highly disappointed that a policeman of your caliber can be used like this.”

“I personally paid for this vehicle. You should not have put yourself in this mess. Let me tell you, you cannot repeat what happened in this state in 1983 because Ondo State people will resist you and your emperor with everything.”.

Contacted for comment, the state police spokesperson Tee Leo lkoro claimed ignorance of the incident.

He said, ” l am not aware, l will have to call the commissioner of police”.

