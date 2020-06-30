Video: News headlines for Tuesday

Major news headline-making rounds in Nigeria for Tuesday with explicit analysis on Vanguardlive programme, Today in the news.
Also read: My greatest happiness was taking over Kwara ― Oshiomhole
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Major news headline-making rounds in Nigeria for Tuesday with explicit analysis on Vanguardlive programme, Today in the news.