VIDEO: Mourners at home of late Senator Adebayo Osinowo

Tragedy occurred on Monday as Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Mr Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, died. He was aged 64.

Osinowo popularly known as (Pepperito), an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart and lawmaker, was a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years. Osinowo succeeded two-term Senator Gbenga Ashafa at the Senate.

However, Osinowo was said to have died of COVID-19 complications, there were conflicting reports that he had been at the special intensive unit of Lagos cardiologist centre, Ikoyi, on COVID-19 treatment.

