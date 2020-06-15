Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Mourners at home of late Senator Adebayo Osinowo

Kindly Share This Story:
Mourners at home of late Senator Adebayo Osinowo
Screenshot of mourners at home of late Senator Adebayo Osinowo. Full Video Below

Tragedy occurred on Monday as Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Mr Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, died. He was aged 64.

Osinowo popularly known as (Pepperito), an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart and lawmaker, was a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years. Osinowo succeeded two-term Senator Gbenga Ashafa at the Senate.

However, Osinowo was said to have died of COVID-19 complications, there were conflicting reports that he had been at the special intensive unit of Lagos cardiologist centre, Ikoyi, on COVID-19 treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!