VIDEO: Lagos Fire Service quenching tanker fire along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Rescue team putting out tanker fire along Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Rescue team quenching tanker fire at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 21st June 2020. Video below

Two persons were roasted dead, while two others were rescued alive, Sunday, in an explosion that involved four articulated trucks along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Two persons were rescued alive, one with minor injuries whilst the incident recorded two fatalities, one body recovered and the other charred to the bones.

The rescue operation was conducted by the combined efforts of the Lagos Fire Service, Lagos Response Unit and other stakeholders like UBA Fire safety team and Julius Berger Fire team due to the magnitude of the inferno.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

