VIDEO: HussPuppi never gave me one cent or one kobo ― Daddy Freeze

A radio presenter, Ifedayo Olarinde, (popularly known as Daddy Freeze) after receiving several backlashes from Nigerian social media users over his relationship with arrested Nigerian Dubai-based big boy, Raymond Igbalodely, popularly known as HushPuppi said he “never gave me one cent or one kobo”.

While reacting to critics, Daddy Freeze said he never knew Hushpuppi to be a criminal but a social media influencer and that if he knew, he wouldn’t have hung out with him.

“I didn’t know him to be a criminal, if I did I wouldn’t hang out with him. And unless someone is proven guilty, I do not discriminate against them because the one who thought me Christianity, the one who I follow, Christ did not discriminate against anyone,” he said.

