VIDEO: Drama between Ondo Deputy Governor and Police Commissioner

Drama between Ondo Deputy Governor and Police Commissioner. Full video below

The video of the drama between the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, and police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, at the government house gate on Saturday.

A mild drama took place at the Ondo state government house as the deputy governor Hon Ajayi Agboola was prevented from moving his personal belongings out of the government house-ground by the state police commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami.

The deputy governor was to resign and defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party today at his Kiribo ward in Ese- Ondo council area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

