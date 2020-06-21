VIDEO: Drama between Ondo Deputy Governor and Police Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The video of the drama between the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, and police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, at the government house gate on Saturday.

A mild drama took place at the Ondo state government house as the deputy governor Hon Ajayi Agboola was prevented from moving his personal belongings out of the government house-ground by the state police commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami.

The deputy governor was to resign and defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party today at his Kiribo ward in Ese- Ondo council area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: