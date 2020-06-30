Breaking News
Translate

Video: Aftermath heavy downpour, Flood takes over Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

 

Aftermath heavy downpour, Flood takes over Lagos as residents lament the destruction of properties caused by a heavy downpour owing to the poor state of infrastructure

 

Also read: Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month ―Govt

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!