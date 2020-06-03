Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian superstar, Victor Osimhen has been voted as Lille’s Player of the Year, following an outstanding debut season at the Ligue 1 club, where he has netted 18 goals across all competitions.

The Great Danes striker, was signed from Belgian Jupiler side Sporting Charleroi after his eye-catching performances for the Belgian side, where he banged in 19 league goals before his departure.

Osimhen who has been tipped as the next “Rashidi Yekini” was signed to fill in the void created by the Arsenal-bound striker, Nicholas Pepe who had a standout season for Lille.

Since arriving at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the attacker has fit in seamlessly, delivering incredible performances which has earned him Ligue 1 Player of the month in November, and now the 2019/2020 Lille POTY.

Rave performances have seen Osimhen linked with moves to Liverpool, Tottenham, and a host of top clubs in Europe. With Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr identifying the Serie A and English Premier League as ideal destinations for Osimhen

Osimhen brushed off competition from midfielders Benjamin Andre and Renato Sanches to clinch the individual accolade.



