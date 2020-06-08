Victim of Lagos pipeline explosion puts to bed at LASEMA’s IDPs camp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was celebration on Sunday when 26-year-old Mrs. Madubike Promise put to bed at Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA’s Igando relief camp.

Promise is one of the internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion that occurred earlier in the year.

General Manager, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the birth, said the mother, who presented at the camp’s clinic on the night of Friday, June 5, was attended to and subsequently taken to the Alimosho General Hospital, where she was eventually delivered of a baby boy at about 6:40a.m. on Sunday.

“The Y2020 ‘Baby of the Camp’ delivered to Mr. Reuben Madubike and his wife, Promise, elicited great joy and appreciation from all other internally-displaced persons, IDPs, at the Igando Relief Camp,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

It was gathered that LASEMA, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took care of all expenses, welfare and basic needs of mother and child.

He noted that “mother and child are making healthy progress. They will be discharged soon from the Alimosho General Hospital and taken back to Igando LASEMA relief camp for continued care by the state government until they are reintegrated into the society.”

Vanguard

