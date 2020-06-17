Ace radio broadcaster, Dan Foster dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Nigerian-American broadcaster, Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster, has passed on.

According to sources, Dan Foster died around 1 pm today.

While the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, as, at the time of filing this report, viral reports have linked it to coronavirus.

The veteran radio host has worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, and Classic FM. He was also a judge on Idol West Africa alongside Dede Mabiaku and Kate Henshaw on Nigeria’s Got Talent.

Prior to his relocation back to Nigeria, Foster worked with numerous radio stations in the United States of America.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

